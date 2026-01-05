Economic output of China's Yangtze River Economic Belt more than doubles over past decade
BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- The economic output of China's Yangtze River Economic Belt has more than doubled over the past decade, an official said on Monday.
The economic belt's share of the country's gross domestic product has risen from 42.2 percent to 47.3 percent in the past ten years, Wang Changlin, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, noted at a press conference.
Additionally, the proportion of sections with good water quality in the Yangtze River Economic Belt has increased sharply from 67 percent to 96.5 percent, Wang added.
Stretching over 6,300 kilometers before emptying into the East China Sea, the Yangtze River stands as China's longest waterway. The Yangtze River Economic Belt, comprising 11 provincial-level regions, has emerged as a pivotal economic powerhouse in the nation.
Photos
Related Stories
- China to boost conservation of Yangtze finless porpoise over next decade
- China achieves key results in 10-year fishing ban on Yangtze River
- World’s first double-decker cable-stayed suspension bridge for road, rail transport opens to traffic
- Yangtze River streams to connect global civilizations
- From logging to guardianship: How China protects green source of its "mother river"
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.