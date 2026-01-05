Economic output of China's Yangtze River Economic Belt more than doubles over past decade

Xinhua) 13:19, January 05, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- The economic output of China's Yangtze River Economic Belt has more than doubled over the past decade, an official said on Monday.

The economic belt's share of the country's gross domestic product has risen from 42.2 percent to 47.3 percent in the past ten years, Wang Changlin, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, noted at a press conference.

Additionally, the proportion of sections with good water quality in the Yangtze River Economic Belt has increased sharply from 67 percent to 96.5 percent, Wang added.

Stretching over 6,300 kilometers before emptying into the East China Sea, the Yangtze River stands as China's longest waterway. The Yangtze River Economic Belt, comprising 11 provincial-level regions, has emerged as a pivotal economic powerhouse in the nation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)