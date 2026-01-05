Home>>
Yangtze River remains world's busiest inland waterway by cargo throughput
(Xinhua) 11:09, January 05, 2026
BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Yangtze River trunk line has remained the world's busiest inland waterway in terms of cargo throughput, an official said on Monday.
The annual cargo throughput at ports along the river's trunk line has surged by 71 percent to 4.2 billion tonnes over the past decade, Wang Changlin, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, said at a press conference.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China to boost conservation of Yangtze finless porpoise over next decade
- China achieves key results in 10-year fishing ban on Yangtze River
- World’s first double-decker cable-stayed suspension bridge for road, rail transport opens to traffic
- Yangtze River streams to connect global civilizations
- From logging to guardianship: How China protects green source of its "mother river"
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.