Yangtze River remains world's busiest inland waterway by cargo throughput

Xinhua) 11:09, January 05, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Yangtze River trunk line has remained the world's busiest inland waterway in terms of cargo throughput, an official said on Monday.

The annual cargo throughput at ports along the river's trunk line has surged by 71 percent to 4.2 billion tonnes over the past decade, Wang Changlin, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, said at a press conference.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)