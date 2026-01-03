In pics: 1st China-Europe freight train setting off from southwest China in 2026

Xinhua) 14:23, January 03, 2026

An aerial drone photo shows a China-Europe freight train departing from Xinglongchang Station in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Jan. 1, 2026.

The train, carrying automotive and motorcycle parts, electronic products and other consumer goods, departed from Chongqing on Thursday. It was the first China-Europe freight train setting off from southwest China in 2026. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

An aerial drone photo shows a China-Europe freight train waiting to depart from Xinglongchang Station in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Jan. 1, 2026.

An aerial drone photo shows a China-Europe freight train waiting to depart from Xinglongchang Station in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Jan. 1, 2026.

An aerial drone photo shows a China-Europe freight train waiting to depart from Xinglongchang Station in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Jan. 1, 2026.

A drone photo shows a China-Europe freight train waiting to depart from Xinglongchang Station in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Jan. 1, 2026.

