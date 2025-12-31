Conformity assessment a 'golden key' for Chinese enterprises going global

People's Daily Online) 14:21, December 31, 2025

Liu Jiang, director of the China Quality Certification Center, delivers a speech at the 2025 Forum on Finance and Economics hosted by People's Daily Online in Beijing, Dec. 30, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Ren Fengtao)

Conformity assessment serves as a "golden key" for enterprises looking to transcend borders, building a bridge of trust for Chinese companies venturing abroad, said Liu Jiang, director of the China Quality Certification Center (CQC), at the 2025 Forum on Finance and Economics hosted by People's Daily Online in Beijing on Dec. 30, 2025.

Liu emphasized that as a national-level quality service institution, CQC has provided crucial support in fostering new quality productive forces and overcoming industrial development bottlenecks. This ranges from helping small- and medium-sized enterprises expand overseas to enabling major national scientific and technological achievements to reach global markets, as well as from single-product certification to quality enhancement across entire industrial supply chains.

"In early 2025, an enterprise from east China's Anhui Province encountered difficulties in exporting its products. Ultimately, with international certification issued by CQC, the company successfully entered markets in South America and Australia, achieving a 30 percent year-on-year increase in global orders," Liu said.

Conformity assessment acts both as a "guardian" of China's overseas industrial expansion and a "catalyst" for high-quality development, Liu stated.

"Looking ahead, as China advances new industrialization and works to become a manufacturer of quality, we will continue refining certification practices, focusing on breakthroughs in generic technologies, aligning with international rules, and facilitating dual circulation," Liu said.

He added that this aims to promote China-based global certification services as a distinctive hallmark of high-level opening-up.

