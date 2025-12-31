China reports continued external debt stability in Q3
BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- China's total outstanding external debt stood at 2.37 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of September, indicating overall stability in the third quarter, data from the country's forex regulator showed on Wednesday.
Its external debt scale decreased slightly, with a generally stable currency structure and optimized maturity structure, said Li Bin, deputy head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.
At the end of September, local currency-denominated external debt accounted for 51.9 percent of the total, which was down 0.2 percentage points from the end of June.
In terms of maturity structure, medium and long-term external debt accounted for 42.5 percent of the total, up 0.1 percentage points from the end of June.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's government debt ratio within reasonable range, risks controllable: finance minister
- Targeted moves afoot for local govt debt relief
- China cuts holdings of US Treasury bonds to $759 billion in December 2024
- China's top legislature approves bill to raise local gov't debt ceiling
- Large-scale debt swap eyed to boost economy
- Newly added special bonds exceed 1 trillion yuan, showing firm fiscal support
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.