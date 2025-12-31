China's high-quality development adds value to global economy: British experts, business leaders

Xinhua) 20:19, December 31, 2025

LONDON, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- British experts and business leaders were impressed with China's efforts to promote high-quality development, speaking highly of the value its growth added to the global economy in recent interviews with Xinhua.

China is believed to have shifted the focus of growth to sustainable value creation. Jack Perry, chairman of The 48 Group said the country "has shown the world that development is no longer defined by how fast you move, but by how well you build."

Keith Bennett, a senior British analyst on international affairs, praised China's progress in building an ecological civilization based on a balanced and harmonious relationship between people and nature, fostering new quality productive forces, and developing and using artificial intelligence amid its efforts to achieve high-quality growth.

Focusing on green development, Stephen Morgan, professor emeritus of Chinese economic history at Nottingham University Business School, said China now leads the world in areas such as new-energy vehicles, solar and wind power generation, as well as ultra-high voltage power transmission.

The rapid adoption of green technologies in China has made scale-up achievements, prompted innovations, and lowered the price of technologies necessary for the energy transition away from fossil fuels, he said.

Talking about the momentum of China's robust growth, Bennett said he believes China has the capacity to mobilize all the sectors and resources of the state and society in order to realize key objectives. "That is a big reason why it can keep ahead of the development curve," he noted.

In the opinion of Perry, also chief executive of the London Export Corporation, the country moves as one ecosystem, aligning education, industry, finance and technology, and this is why China has been able to modernize through industrialization so effectively.

China's high-quality growth offers great opportunities to the world, not least because it has a huge market with vast potential, Bennett said.

Praising China's opening-up to the world, he said China is the only developing country that regularly hosts an import expo and welcomes high-quality, specialized and niche products from all nations.

Steven Lynch, director of international trade at the British Chambers of Commerce, noted the improved sentiment of cooperation between Chinese and British businesses, particularly in sectors including finance, legal services, healthcare, sports and the creative economy.

Looking into the future, Lynch expected more bilateral cooperation in areas such as life sciences, green technology, advanced manufacturing, digital infrastructure and professional services.

"When China improves the quality of its economy, the benefits are shared internationally," Perry said, stressing the depth of cooperation now taking place in clean energy, digital infrastructure, healthcare and automation, where Chinese companies are defining many of the global trends.

From a business point of view, investors and companies can look at China not only as a market but as a partner in shaping the next phase of global industrial growth, he said.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)