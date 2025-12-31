Enterprise leader calls for going global together to boost China's international presence

People's Daily Online) 16:23, December 31, 2025

Zhou Yuanlong, general manager of China Datang Overseas Investment Co., Ltd., delivers a speech at the 2025 Forum on Finance and Economics hosted by People's Daily Online in Beijing on Dec. 30, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

"We must go global together to establish China's reputation in the world," said Zhou Yuanlong, general manager of China Datang Overseas Investment Co., Ltd., at the 2025 Forum on Finance and Economics hosted by People's Daily Online in Beijing on Dec. 30, 2025.

Facing unprecedented global changes unseen in a century, steadfast implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) will generate new opportunities for global industrial transformation and upgrading, while injecting fresh momentum into world economic recovery, he said.

According to Zhou, "going global" has evolved beyond simple business expansion; it now represents an extension of national strength.

Amid increasingly complex international competition, what underpins the confidence of Chinese energy companies in going global?

Zhou said the answer lies in several interlocking strengths: China's complete industrial chain, the extensive overseas market experience accumulated by centrally administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) over many years, the genuine development aspirations and trust of BRI partner countries, and the growing ambitions of local SOEs and private firms eager to explore overseas markets.

China is the only country with industries spanning all categories in the United Nations industrial classification system, comprising 41 large categories, 207 medium sectors, and 666 small subsectors.

"Going global together and pursuing win-win cooperation is not merely a slogan, but an effective path proven through practice," Zhou emphasized.

