China's grain purchases total 415 million tonnes in 2025

Xinhua) 11:14, December 31, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's grain purchases totaled 415 million tonnes in 2025, remaining above the 400-million-tonne mark for a third straight year, according to a national work conference on food and strategic reserves on Tuesday.

The country's grain markets remained generally stable throughout the year, with prices showing a gradual recovery, according to the conference.

More than 90 percent of purchases were market-driven, supported by improved financing and storage capacity, and the participation of both state-owned and private firms.

Grain purchases are an important part of China's macro control measures, as is the country's policy of setting a minimum grain purchase price, as they are key to safeguarding national food security.

About 22.5 million tonnes of wheat and rice were purchased under the minimum grain purchase price scheme, helping to stabilize market expectations.

China's grain output hit a record high of 714.88 million tonnes in 2025, which was a year-on-year increase of 1.2 percent, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Looking ahead to the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), China will strengthen its grain purchases and reserves further, and keep grain prices at a reasonable level, according to Liu Huanxin, head of the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)