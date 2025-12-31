China to further boost consumer spending in 2026: official

Xinhua) 11:05, December 31, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- China will further expand domestic demand, with a particular focus on boosting consumer spending, an official said on Tuesday.

Liu Rihong, an official from the Research Office of the State Council, made the remarks during the latest episode of China Economic Roundtable, an all-media talk show hosted by Xinhua News Agency.

Expanding domestic demand has been placed at the top of China's economic policy agenda for 2026.

Policy support for boosting consumption will remain strong, Liu said. To stimulate the endogenous drivers of consumer spending, China will optimize the implementation of the large-scale equipment upgrades and consumer goods trade-in programs, and formulate a plan to increase residents' incomes.

Meanwhile, the country will strengthen policy support to unlock the consumption potential in sectors including culture and tourism, elderly care and childcare, he noted.

