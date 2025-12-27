China's top legislature to review draft 15th Five-Year Plan in March annual session

Xinhua) 13:52, December 27, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- The National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, China's national legislature, on Saturday decided to submit the draft of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for national economic and social development to the fourth annual session of the 14th NPC for review in March 2026.

The decision was adopted at the end of an NPC Standing Committee session held from Monday to Saturday.

