China's first childcare services bill draws broad attention

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's first childcare services bill has ignited significant discussion as it was submitted to the top legislature for review, marking the latest move in the nation's efforts to foster a birth-friendly society.

The legislation, under review at this week's session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), aims to expand affordable childcare, lower the cost of raising children under the age of 3, and boost birth rates amid demographic challenges.

This marks a significant legislative breakthrough, said He Dan, head of the National Health Commission's China Population and Development Research Center, emphasizing the gradual inclusion of affordable childcare services in the basic public services system.

Experts view that this move would provide a solid legal basis for introducing support measures in the future to reduce the burden of caregiving, strengthen support for childbirth, and ease the economic, social and psychological pressures on new parents.

China has recorded an overall declining fertility rate in recent years. In response, authorities have rolled out policies including a nationwide childcare subsidy program and free preschool education for children in their final year of kindergarten.

During Friday's legislative deliberations, lawmaker Lyu Shiming described the childcare services bill as "timely and significant, addressing urgent public needs."

Lawmakers from generations born in the 1950s and 1960s noted that public childcare services were common in factories, state-owned enterprises, and public institutions in the early years of the People's Republic of China.

Following the reform and opening up in the late 1970s, private businesses increasingly took on the role of providing childcare services. Today, most of these services are offered by private institutions -- though often at high costs.

The average price of childcare services in China in 2023 is 1,978 yuan (about 281 U.S. dollars) per month, excluding meal expenses, and the average in first-tier cities such as Beijing and Shanghai exceeds 5,500 yuan.

Besides encouraging broader public participation, the draft proposed this time, nonetheless, particularly underscores the government's primary role in developing childcare services.

Zhang Li, deputy dean of the Law School at the China University of Political Science and Law, highlighted a key provision requiring local governments to include childcare funding in their budgets and establish stable financing mechanisms.

During deliberations, lawmakers put forward targeted, professional suggestions.

Lyu, also head of the China Association of Volunteers for Persons with Disabilities, called for greater support for specialized institutions that serve children with physical, mental or intellectual disabilities.

The bill mandates that local governments prioritize services for families with children under 3 who have disabilities.

By adopting a demand-driven, problem-focused approach, the draft law aims to better regulate and develop the childcare sector by addressing existing and potential challenges related to service quality, provider qualifications, and institutional oversight.

With the well-being of infants and toddlers at its core, the draft seeks to strengthen protections for their health and safety through professional, science-based care.

In response to these goals, Zhou Guangquan, vice chairman of the NPC Constitution and Law Committee, suggested that the draft should require regular safety training for leaders of childcare institutions.

Beyond the legislature, the bill has resonated with the public, becoming a trending topic on social media Weibo with over 5 million views by Friday.

One comment reads, "Safety and costs are key. With this law, parents can finally feel more at ease." Another user notes, "This bill sends a strong message: Raising children isn't just a responsibility for moms or families -- it's something society as a whole has to step up and handle."

Per China's legislative procedure, the draft will have to undergo two or three readings before it can be ratified into law.

