China to provide compliance guidance on price competition for PV industry

Xinhua) 12:04, December 27, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- The State Administration for Market Regulation on Friday said that it will provide compliance guidance on the order of price competition in the photovoltaic (PV) industry to promote the sector's healthy, sustainable development.

The involution competition in the current PV industry has placed enterprises in a profit dilemma, distorted the allocation of market resources, and suppressed the willingness of enterprises to invest in technological innovation and product upgrading, the administration noted.

It said that PV enterprises should carry out production and operations in accordance with laws and regulations, and unfair pricing behaviors, such as price collusion or price fraud, and unfair competition behaviors, such as false publicity or commercial bribery, must be prohibited.

It also urged power-generation enterprises to strengthen their product quality requirements, and ordered industry associations to guide enterprises to achieve win-win outcomes through innovation, quality optimization and service upgrades.

The administration will intensify product quality supervision and strengthen price and unfair competition law enforcement to maintain a fair, competitive market order and promote the healthy, sustainable development of the industry, it said.

