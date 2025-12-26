Silver-haired students: The daily life of Zoucheng University for the Aged

(People's Daily App) 17:02, December 26, 2025

This short video takes viewers inside Zoucheng University for the Aged in Shandong Province. It highlights the university's daily life ‒ from calligraphy and traditional Chinese painting to yoga, Henan Opera and electronic wind instrument classes ‒ among its 33 professional courses. The campus shows how retired adults continue to learn new skills, build community and approach later life with energy and purpose.

