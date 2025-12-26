New high-speed railway in China's Zhejiang put into operation
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 26, 2025 shows the C3132 passenger train bound for Hangzhou running along the Hangzhou-Quzhou high-speed railway in east China's Zhejiang Province. The 131-km high-speed railway connecting the cities of Hangzhou and Quzhou in Zhejiang was put into operation on Friday. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 26, 2025 shows the C3132 passenger train bound for Hangzhou running along the Hangzhou-Quzhou high-speed railway in east China's Zhejiang Province. The 131-km high-speed railway connecting the cities of Hangzhou and Quzhou in Zhejiang was put into operation on Friday. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 26, 2025 shows the C3132 passenger train bound for Hangzhou running along the Hangzhou-Quzhou high-speed railway in east China's Zhejiang Province. The 131-km high-speed railway connecting the cities of Hangzhou and Quzhou in Zhejiang was put into operation on Friday. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 26, 2025 shows the C3132 passenger train bound for Hangzhou running along the Hangzhou-Quzhou high-speed railway in east China's Zhejiang Province. The 131-km high-speed railway connecting the cities of Hangzhou and Quzhou in Zhejiang was put into operation on Friday. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's high-speed rail mileage tops 50,000 km
- Expanding high-speed rail network puts China's high-quality development on fast track
- China's high-speed rail tech boon for world, picturing new vision for connectivity
- China to contribute more wisdom, technology to global high-speed rail development: vice premier
- 12th World Congress on High-Speed Rail held in Beijing
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.