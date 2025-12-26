New high-speed railway in China's Zhejiang put into operation

Xinhua) 16:03, December 26, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 26, 2025 shows the C3132 passenger train bound for Hangzhou running along the Hangzhou-Quzhou high-speed railway in east China's Zhejiang Province. The 131-km high-speed railway connecting the cities of Hangzhou and Quzhou in Zhejiang was put into operation on Friday. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

