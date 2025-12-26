Languages

Archive

Home>>

China Dynamics: China's high-speed rail network tops 50,000 km

By Zhang Kaiwei (People's Daily Online) 15:58, December 26, 2025

China's high-speed rail network has surpassed 50,000 kilometers with the opening of the Xi'an–Yan'an high-speed railway in northwest China's Shaanxi province on Dec. 26, 2025.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Du Mingming)

Photos

Related Stories