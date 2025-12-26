Home>>
China launches national venture capital guidance fund
(Xinhua) 15:33, December 26, 2025
BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday launched the national venture capital guidance fund, with three regional funds established and put into operation, the country's top economic planner said.
