China's installed power capacity sees steady expansion

Xinhua) 14:14, December 26, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's total installed power-generating capacity reached 3.79 billion kilowatts (kW) by the end of November, marking a 17.1 percent year-on-year increase, official data showed on Friday.

Solar power capacity led the growth with a 41.9-percent year-on-year surge to 1.16 billion kW, while wind power capacity expanded by 22.4 percent to 600 million kW, according to the National Energy Administration (NEA).

The country has established the world's largest clean power system and carbon trading market. During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), green power accounted for one-third of China's total electricity consumption.

China has pledged to accelerate its green transition across the board and build a Beautiful China over the next five years.

The country's electricity consumption, a key barometer of economic activity, rose 6.2 percent year on year in November, according to earlier NEA data.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)