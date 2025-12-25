Magical scene unfolds as geese gather for food at breeding base in E China's Anhui

People's Daily Online) 14:00, December 25, 2025

A magical scene unfolds at a goose breeding base in Huoqiu county, east China's Anhui Province as groups of geese gather for food, their formation looking exactly like fields of blooming white flowers seen from above.

In recent years, Huoqiu county has capitalized on its abundant water resources and forage grass to develop goose farming, building a complete industrial chain that integrates breeding, processing, and sales. The sector has grown into a distinctive pillar industry, enhancing agricultural productivity and increasing farmers' incomes.

A magical scene unfolds at a goose breeding base in Huoqiu county, east China's Anhui Province as groups of geese gather for food, their formation looking exactly like fields of blooming white flowers seen from above. (People's Daily Online/Guo Hao)

A magical scene unfolds at a goose breeding base in Huoqiu county, east China's Anhui Province as groups of geese gather for food, their formation looking exactly like fields of blooming white flowers seen from above. (People's Daily Online/Guo Hao)

A magical scene unfolds at a goose breeding base in Huoqiu county, east China's Anhui Province as groups of geese gather for food, their formation looking exactly like fields of blooming white flowers seen from above. (People's Daily Online/Guo Hao)

A magical scene unfolds at a goose breeding base in Huoqiu county, east China's Anhui Province as groups of geese gather for food, their formation looking exactly like fields of blooming white flowers seen from above. (People's Daily Online/Guo Hao)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)