Interview: Africa can draw lessons from China's development model, says Senegalese economist

Xinhua) 09:45, December 22, 2025

DAKAR, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Africa can draw lessons from China's development model, particularly in technology, education, and long-term planning, a Senegalese economist said on Sunday.

In an interview with Xinhua, Cherif Salif Sy, director of the Third World Forum and former technical adviser to the President of Senegal on economic affairs, shared his insights from a recent visit to China.

Sy said his visit to Shanghai left a strong impression on him. "The futuristic skyline reflects a spectacular leap achieved in just a few decades," he said, referring to landmarks such as the Shanghai Tower and the Oriental Pearl Tower.

He highlighted the Zhangjiang High-Tech Park, a hub bringing together start-ups, large technology companies, and research laboratories in fields, including artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and semiconductors.

"I observed young, highly motivated engineers working in modern and collaborative spaces," he said.

Sy also observed China's attention to human and environmental dimensions.

"Beyond technological progress, there is also attention to green spaces and well-being initiatives," he said, which, in his view, reflects a search for harmony.

Sy believes these lessons are relevant for Africa, a continent rich in natural resources with a predominantly young population, yet still facing structural challenges.

Focusing on Africa's youth, he emphasized promoting perseverance and merit while considering social and community values.

"Effort can be transformed into collective progress," he said, citing the emergence of technology hubs in African countries, including Kenya, as encouraging examples.

The economist also emphasized the need for greater investment in education, particularly in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

"China trains large numbers of engineers," Sy said, adding that cooperation with international partners should place a stronger emphasis on skills transfer to support local talent development in Africa.

On infrastructure and industrialization, he noted that China's technology clusters are the result of long-term planning.

"Industrial development is based on planning and sustained investment," he said, adding that African countries could benefit from similar approaches, adapted to their own realities.

Sy also highlighted the importance of reconciling modernization with cultural roots.

"China integrates tradition with technology," he said. "Africa, drawing on concepts such as Ubuntu, can also pursue development while preserving social cohesion and respect for nature."

"The objective is not to copy, but to be inspired," Sy said, expressing optimism about Africa's potential to achieve sustainable development.

