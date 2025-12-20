U.S. urged not to enforce negative China-related provisions in defense policy bill: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:13, December 20, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- China expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition, and has lodged representations with the U.S. side regarding a defense policy bill, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Friday.

It was reported that on Friday Beijing time, the "National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026" was signed into law. It contains negative content on China.

In response, spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular news briefing that the U.S. 2026 National Defense Authorization Act plays up the "China threat" narrative, interferes in China's internal affairs, and undermines China's sovereignty, security and development interests.

"China strongly deplores and firmly opposes this and has lodged serious protests with the U.S. side," Guo said.

He said China urged the U.S. side to view China's development and China-U.S. relations in an objective and rational way, work with China in the same direction, jointly deliver on the important common understandings reached by the two presidents in Busan, not implement the negative articles concerning China in the Act, and undo the negative influence.

If the United States keeps refusing to change course, China will be firmly resolved in taking strong measures to defend its sovereignty, security and development interests, Guo said.

