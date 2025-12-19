Home>>
Asteroid named after Chinese space-tech expert Qi Faren
(Xinhua) 08:54, December 19, 2025
BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- An asteroid has been named after Qi Faren, a renowned Chinese space technology expert, according to the China Academy of Space Technology under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.
A ceremony was held recently to announce the name, which had been approved by the International Astronomical Union, according to the academy.
The asteroid, coded 336877, was discovered by the Purple Mountain Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
Qi participated in the development of Dongfanghong-1 satellite, later led the development of Dongfanghong-2 and Dongfanghong-3, and became the chief designer for Shenzhou spaceships, laying a solid foundation for the success of China's space station missions.
