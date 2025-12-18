People's Daily Online seeks English copy-editor

People's Daily Online is looking for a full-time native English-speaking copy editor. The opening is based in People's Daily New Media Tower, Beijing. The position comes with a minimum one-year contract.

Job Responsibilities:

1. Edit and polish English content produced by Chinese reporters and editors.

2. Work with Chinese reporters in covering major news events.

3. Write reports in English, make plans for news features, interviews, and audio/video programs.

4. Monitor the content quality of the People's Daily Online website and social media platforms, and make recommendations on improvements.

5. Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications:

1. Must abide by the laws and regulations; have no record of professional misconduct; and observe professional ethics.

2. Native English speaker, with excellent English listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills that meet the requirements and standards for producing world-class news coverage.

3. Have obtained a master's degree or above; those applicants with only a bachelor's degree should have at least two years of relevant work experience.

4. Have degrees related to journalism, political science, international relations, Chinese, Sinology, cross-cultural communication, etc.

5. Keen interest in and solid knowledge of China, current events and international affairs.

6. Command of Chinese language and/or being able to translate between Chinese and English is strongly preferred; video reporting and editing skills a plus.

7. Be able to provide all of the documents required by the human resources and social security authorities of the People's Republic of China.

Qualified candidates will be offered a competitive salary and benefits package that includes health insurance and paid holidays.

Contact:

Please send your CV to en@people.cn with the subject line "Application for English copy editor"

