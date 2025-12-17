Number of digital consumers in China tops 958 million

Xinhua) 11:17, December 17, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- The number of digital consumers in China topped 958 million in the first half of 2025, highlighting the growing role of digital spending in the country's overall consumption.

According to a report released by the China Internet Network Information Center, China's digital consumer base accounts for 85.3 percent of the nation's internet users.

Among them, Gen Z -- people born between 1997 and 2012 -- make up 27.2 percent of all digital consumers, while people aged 60 and older account for 12.2 percent. Rural users represent 26 percent of the total.

In the first half of the year, 39.1 percent of Chinese internet users purchased smart products, including smart home devices, digital gadgets and wearable technology. About 8.2 percent bought blind boxes, IP-related merchandise or anime-themed products online, per the report.

It highlights that digital cultural and entertainment content is helping to drive integrated spending across smart hardware, culture and tourism. In the area of lifestyle services, more than 223 million consumers had used online platforms for errands, home services or maintenance by June.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)