6th Shanghai Archaeology Forum opens in E China

Xinhua) 08:21, December 17, 2025

Representatives awarded "the Sixth Shanghai Archaeology Forum (SAF2025) Research of Distinction" receive certificates at the opening ceremony of the forum in Shanghai, east China, on Dec. 16, 2025. Jointly hosted by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Shanghai Municipal People's Government and the National Cultural Heritage Administration of China, the SAF2025 themed on "Technology, Society and Archaeology" has attracted nearly 300 experts and scholars from over 40 countries and regions around the world to attend. (Xinhua/Li He)

Researchers from Shaanxi Academy of Archaeology introduces the major archaeological discoveries at the Qingjianzhaigou Site in northwest China's Shaanxi Province during the sixth Shanghai Archaeology Forum (SAF2025) in Shanghai, east China, on Dec. 16, 2025.

Experts and scholars attending the sixth Shanghai Archaeology Forum (SAF2025) visit the Hemudu Ruins Museum in Yuyao City of Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Dec. 15, 2025.

Michael Frachetti, professor from Washington University in St. Louis of the United States, introduces his research interests during the sixth Shanghai Archaeology Forum (SAF2025) in Shanghai, east China, on Dec. 16, 2025.

Jia Xiaobing, researcher of the Institute of Archaeology under Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, introduces the research achievements on the civilization process of China's Hongshan Society during the sixth Shanghai Archaeology Forum (SAF2025) in Shanghai, east China, on Dec. 16, 2025.

This photo taken on Dec. 16, 2025 shows the scene of a presentation on major field archaeological discoveries during the sixth Shanghai Archaeology Forum (SAF2025) in Shanghai, east China.

Experts and scholars attending the sixth Shanghai Archaeology Forum (SAF2025) visit the cultural relics storage room of Jingtoushan Site in Yuyao City of Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Dec. 15, 2025.

This photo taken on Dec. 16, 2025 shows the scene of the sixth Shanghai Archaeology Forum (SAF2025) in Shanghai, east China.

An Egyptian scholar introduces a Sino-Egyptian archaeological team's joint archaeological efforts in Luxor's Karnak Temple complex during the sixth Shanghai Archaeology Forum (SAF2025) in Shanghai, east China, on Dec. 16, 2025.

