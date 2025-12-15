China's home price declines in November

Xinhua) 14:03, December 15, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Home prices in China's 70 large and medium-sized cities generally fell in November from the previous month, official data showed Monday.

Prices of new homes in the four first-tier cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen decreased 0.4 percent month on month, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Notably, Shanghai, the country's economic hub, recorded a 0.1 percent increase from the October level.

New home prices in second-tier cities went down 0.3 percent from a month earlier, while those in third-tier cities fell 0.4 percent, both narrowing by 0.1 percentage points from the previous month.

The NBS data also showed month-on-month declines in second-hand home prices across all major cities. On a year-on-year basis, the overall downward trend in new and second-hand home prices in major cities continued.

In the first 11 months of 2025, the country's investment in real estate development went down 15.9 percent year on year, NBS data showed.

China will work to stabilize the real estate market, steadily advance the construction of "quality homes," and foster a new model for real estate development next year, according to the Central Economic Work Conference held last week.

