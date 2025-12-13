China's yuan loans grow 15.36 trln yuan in first 11 months

Xinhua) 10:15, December 13, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's yuan-denominated loans rose 15.36 trillion yuan (about 2.17 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first 11 months of the year, according to central bank data released on Friday.

Of the total, household loans grew 533.3 billion yuan, while loans to enterprises and public institutions increased by 14.4 trillion yuan, according to the People's Bank of China.

Outstanding yuan loans stood at 274.84 trillion yuan at the end of November, up 6.3 percent year on year, according to the central bank.

The M2, a broad measure of money supply that covers cash in circulation and all deposits, increased 8 percent year on year to 336.99 trillion yuan at the end of November.

The M1, which covers cash in circulation, demand deposits and client reserves of non-bank payment institutions, stood at 112.89 trillion yuan at the end of last month, up 4.9 percent year on year.

The M0, which indicates the amount of cash in circulation, increased 10.6 percent year on year to 13.74 trillion yuan at the end of November.

Yuan deposits rose 24.73 trillion yuan in the first 11 months, with household deposits contributing 12.06 trillion yuan to that figure.

According to preliminary statistics, the aggregate financing to the real economy was 33.39 trillion yuan in the first 11 months, which was 3.99 trillion yuan more than the same period last year.

The outstanding aggregate financing to the real economy stood at 440.07 trillion yuan at the end of November, registering 8.5 percent year-on-year growth.

