U.S. civilian employee gets prison term for smuggling drugs into U.S. military base in S. Korea
(Xinhua) 16:19, December 12, 2025
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- A civilian employee of the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) got a final prison term for smuggling massive drugs into the U.S. military base in South Korea, Yonhap news agency said Friday.
The South Korean Supreme Court recently upheld the lower court's ruling to sentence the U.S. civilian employee to six years in prison on charges of violating the narcotics control act.
The employee was indicted for colluding with an acquaintance in the United States in August 2021 to smuggle 6.8 kg of methamphetamine through the USFK base in Pyeongtaek, about 60 km south of the capital Seoul, using the U.S. military mail.
The civilian worker was also charged with possessing and inhaling cocaine in December 2021.
