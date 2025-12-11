Chinese vice premier calls for deepened cooperation with IMF

Xinhua) 16:35, December 11, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng has expressed the hope that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will continue to exert a positive influence, support the multilateral trading system, further deepen cooperation with China, and inject new vitality into the economic development of China and the world.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while meeting with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Beijing on Wednesday.

He said China's economy has maintained a steady and sound momentum of growth since the start of this year, and China has the confidence and capability of maintaining sustained and healthy economic development.

Georgieva said that the IMF appreciates China's contributions to the global economy and the strong support the country has provided in establishing the IMF Shanghai Center. The center officially launched its operations on Monday.

The IMF is willing to continue strengthening its cooperation with China, said Georgieva.

