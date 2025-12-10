Joint quantum lab takes root in Bangkok, boosting China-Thailand tech ties

Xinhua) 09:51, December 10, 2025

BANGKOK, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Sino-Thai Symposium on Quantum Science and Technology was held in Bangkok on Monday, witnessing the official inauguration of a joint laboratory for quantum science and technology.

About 100 experts and scholars from over a dozen Chinese and ASEAN universities attended the event, including the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC), Thailand's Chulalongkorn University and Mahidol University.

Organized jointly by the Chinese Embassy in Thailand and Thailand's Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, the symposium was co-hosted by USTC, Chulalongkorn University and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Innovation Cooperation Center (Bangkok).

On the same day, the Anhui Provincial Key Laboratory of Quantum Networks (USTC) and the Faculty of Science of Chulalongkorn University signed an agreement to formally establish the USTC-Chula Joint Laboratory for Quantum Science and Technology. USTC and Chulalongkorn University also inked a memorandum of understanding, reaching a consensus on advancing cooperation in quantum science and technology and other fields.

Zhang Jianwei, Chinese Ambassador to Thailand, said that strengthening Sino-Thai cooperation in quantum science and technology is an important measure to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and enrich the connotation of their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

He noted that China is willing to enhance exchanges and cooperation with Thailand under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, jointly promote the development of quantum science, technology and industry, and better benefit the people of both countries.

Supachai Pathumnakul, permanent secretary of Thailand's Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, said in his speech that Thailand-China quantum cooperation is a key step in boosting the development of deep technology capabilities of both countries, which is in line with Thailand's economic development strategy centered on innovation-driven growth.

In an interview with Xinhua at the event, Professor Prabhas Chongstitvatana from the Department of Computer Engineering at Chulalongkorn University said China is a global leader in quantum science and technology and that Thai scholars are eager to engage in more discussions and learn from Chinese scholars in this field.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand. Scholars from both countries emphasized that the friendship characterized as "China and Thailand are as close as one family" serves as an emotional link for scientific and technological cooperation between the two nations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)