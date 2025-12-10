China confident of achieving annual goals

December 10, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's economy has forged ahead amid pressures and made new achievements this year, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Tuesday.

"We are confident and capable of accomplishing the whole year's economic and social development goals and tasks," Li said when holding the "1+10" Dialogue with heads of major international economic organizations in Beijing.

China will continue to open its door wider to the outside world, and welcomes more foreign companies to explore the Chinese market, he added.

