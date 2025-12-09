Ukraine, Europe to jointly work on amendments to peace plan: Zelensky

Xinhua) 08:11, December 09, 2025

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) takes photo with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky prior to a meeting between the leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Ukraine at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, Dec. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Earlier in the day, Zelensky met in London with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to discuss diplomatic efforts and support for Ukraine.

KIEV, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that national security advisors of Ukraine and European countries will jointly work on amendments to the latest version of a peace plan to end the Ukraine crisis, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

When answering journalists' questions on WhatsApp on Monday, Zelensky said he thinks the plan will be ready around Tuesday evening.

"We will look at it again and send it to the United States of America," he added.

The plan was reduced to 20 points, openly non-pro-Ukrainian points were removed from it, but a compromise has not yet been found on the issue of territories, Zelensky said.

Zelensky highlighted the importance of the plan's provisions regarding funding for Ukraine's reconstruction and security guarantees.

"The strongest security guarantees we can get are from the United States. Of course, if they are ... not empty promises, but legally binding -- voted in the US Congress," he said.

Earlier in the day, Zelensky met in London with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to discuss diplomatic efforts and support for Ukraine.

Rustem Umerov, Ukraine's secretary of National Security and Defense Council and top Ukrainian peace negotiator, presented Zelensky with the peace plan developed by the U.S. and Ukrainian delegations during their meetings in Miami, the U.S. state of Florida.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)