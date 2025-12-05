The New York Times sues U.S. Defense Department over restrictive rules on media

Xinhua) 16:50, December 05, 2025

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- The New York Times on Thursday sued U.S. Defense Department over restrictive rules on media, arguing that the department's policy violates the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, naming the Defense Department, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell as defendants.

On Oct. 6, the department issued a new policy on Pentagon Facility Alternate Credentials -- also called Pentagon badges or building passes -- vesting department officials with "unbridled discretion" to immediately suspend and ultimately revoke a reporter's credentials for engaging in lawful newsgathering, both on and off Pentagon grounds, or for reporting any information Department officials have not approved, the complaint noted.

"The policy, in violation of the First Amendment, seeks to restrict journalists' ability to do what journalists have always done - ask questions of government employees and gather information to report stories that take the public beyond official pronouncements," the complaint continued.

The department requires reporters to sign a 21-page form that sets restrictions on journalistic activities, including requests for story tips and inquiries to Pentagon sources, The New York Times noted in a report.

"Reporters who don't comply could lose their press passes," it said.

The complaint sought a court order halting enforcement of the rules and a declaration that the provisions "targeting the exercise of First Amendment rights" were unlawful, according to the report.

"We are aware of the New York Times lawsuit and look forward to addressing these arguments in court," Parnell said in a statement.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)