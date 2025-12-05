China's non-cash payments maintained sound performance in Q3
BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Non-cash payments handled by Chinese banks remained sound in the third quarter of 2025, data from the central bank shows.
Non-cash payments processed by banks during the period totaled 168.51 billion transactions, with a combined value of 1.5 quadrillion yuan (about 212.54 trillion U.S. dollars), according to data released by the People's Bank of China.
China's payment system operated smoothly in the third quarter. A total of 165.28 billion bank card transactions were made, with a total value of 234.92 trillion yuan. Of these transactions, those related to consumption came in at 33.19 trillion yuan, per the data.
During the same period, electronic payments had a total transaction value of 945.4 trillion yuan, including 137.53 trillion yuan in mobile payments.
