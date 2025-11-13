U.S. House passes Senate-approved spending package to end longest gov't shutdown

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday night passed a Senate-approved spending package, ending the congressional deadlock that led to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

The House voted 222-209 to pass the deal, two days after the Senate voted 60-40 to approve the spending package. The legislation now goes to President Donald Trump, who is expected to sign it soon.

The package would fund most federal agencies at current levels through Jan. 30, while providing full fiscal year funding for the Agriculture Department, the Veterans Affairs Department and military construction projects and the operations of Congress as well as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, whose funding was put in jeopardy amid the prolonged government shutdown.

The latest measure rescinds layoffs implemented by federal agencies since the government shutdown began on Oct. 1 and prohibits any further reductions in force before the expiration of the continuing resolution on Jan. 30.

The bill also provides back pay to all federal employees who did not receive pay during the shutdown. Although providing back pay after a shutdown is standard practice, Trump has warned that furloughed federal employees may not receive such payments.

As part of Democrats' agreement to end the shutdown, Senate Majority Leader John Thune promised Senate Democrats a vote "no later than the second week in December" to enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies.

Some Democrats voiced objection, arguing that the agreement merely promises a vote and does not ensure the continuation of the subsidy, which is set to expire at the end of the year. Protecting health care benefits remains the Democrats' central demand in the record-long shutdown standoff.

Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent who caucuses with Democrats, called the deal a "disaster," saying that Democrats gained almost nothing from it except a symbolic vote on health insurance subsidies. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker wrote on X that this was not a deal but an "empty promise."

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York is among those who voted against the package. However, some Democrats are still furious with him and believe that he should be removed from the leadership position.

U.S. media have widely described the eight Democrats as "caving in," but the lawmakers said that their compromise with the Republicans was primarily driven by the fact that the government shutdown had already caused too much pain for the American people.

This package covers only three of the 12 annual appropriations bills Congress must pass each year, leaving nine bills to be finalized.

During the period when the temporary funding measure is in effect, both parties will continue negotiating the remaining appropriations, meaning the U.S. government could face another potential shutdown in just over two months.

