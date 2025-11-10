China's gold output up 1.39 pct in Q1-Q3

Xinhua) 14:39, November 10, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- China produced 271.78 tonnes of gold in the first nine months of 2025, an increase of 1.39 percent from the same period last year, data from the China Gold Association has shown.

From January to September, gold consumption in the Chinese market fell 7.95 percent year on year to 682.73 tonnes, according to the association.

During this period, consumption of gold jewelry stood at 270.04 tonnes, down 32.5 percent year on year, while that of gold bars and coins rose by 24.55 percent to 352.12 tonnes. Gold use for industrial and other purposes amounted to 60.58 tonnes -- up 2.72 percent.

The association said the performance of different gold product segments varied during this time. Light-weight, high value-added jewelry continued to draw strong consumer interest. Purchases of gold bars remained robust, with rising geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty reinforcing gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset.

At the same time, the fast expansion of industries such as electronics and new energy helped lift industrial demand for gold, it added.

It also noted that gold-backed exchange-traded funds in the Chinese market saw strong growth momentum during this period.

