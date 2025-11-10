'Real-life Iron Man' takes flight: Chinese engineer soars with jetpack

People's Daily Online) 14:27, November 10, 2025

Jiao Bojing lifts off in a jetpack. (Photo/CCTV News)

A jaw-dropping demonstration of a jetpack wowed spectators at a recent open day at Zhejiang University (ZJU) in Hangzhou, the capital of east China's Zhejiang Province.

During the demonstration, a man wearing a large jetpack spread his arms and lifted off into the air with a roar of engines, hovering steadily nearly 2 meters above the ground.

He then swiftly changed direction, flew off into the distance, circled back and descended smoothly to the ground, completing the flight in one fluid sequence.

The scene wasn't from science fiction; it was an on-site demonstration of a jetpack developed by JetRob, a research team at ZJU's Huzhou Institute.

The pilot, JetRob's mechanical systems and flight test engineer Jiao Bojing, explained that the backpack is powered by five compact jet engines — two controlled by each hand and one mounted on the back, while fuel tanks are positioned at the sides.

The device weighs 31 kilograms by itself and 46 kilograms when fully fueled, allowing for human flight for three to five minutes. It can operate at low altitudes up to 1,500 meters and, in theory, reach speeds of up to 100 kph.

The development of the jetpack took three to four years, with two years devoted to flight testing, according to Jiao.

"This is the most mature system we've built so far," Jiao said proudly. "We can now take it out and fly anytime, anywhere."

Operating the jetpack requires a certain level of upper-body strength and the ability to control flight through body movements, Jiao said.

He compared learning to fly it to learning to ride a bicycle: Training is necessary to fly safely and smoothly.

Addressing concerns from netizens about heat or flames, he reassured viewers that the exhaust is safely directed outward and poses no risk to the pilot.

Designed primarily for scenarios such as emergency rescue and special operations, the jetpack is still in small-scale production, according to Jiao.

Hinting at a futuristic possibility, Jiao added that humanoid robots may eventually pilot the jetpack, enabling flights in hazardous environments.

Jiao's story is as inspiring as his invention. A lifelong aviation enthusiast, he started with a technical secondary school diploma and experience as an equipment maintenance technician at a television station.

Over the years, hands-on experience and innovative thinking helped him overcome challenges and ultimately become a mechanical systems and flight test engineer — turning his dream of flying into reality.

His wife, Dai Lin, assists him in experiments and hopes to develop her own upper-body strength to try flying alongside him.

Jiao envisions a future in which his entire family could soar together, a scene reminiscent of a science-fiction film, yet one he believes could become reality within a few years.

