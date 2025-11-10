Home>>
Ordinary people pay the price for power struggles in the U.S.
By Chen Zi (People's Daily Online) 14:03, November 10, 2025
Cartoon by Tan Xiguang
The U.S. government shutdown has been dragging on for over a month now, affecting all aspects of society and disrupting the daily lives of U.S. citizens.
Federal government employees are on unpaid leave due to the government shutdown, unable to receive their pay on time. Many are lining up for free food at relief points to ease the financial strain. Social security funds, like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), are running low.
Meanwhile, the White House is spending around $250 million on a ballroom, and the Department of Homeland Security is buying private jets for around $172 million. Ordinary people are the ones who feel the brunt of power struggles in the U.S.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Over 2,000 flights canceled across U.S. as federal gov't shutdown enters Day 40
- U.S. federal judge orders Trump administration to fully fund SNAP food assistance by Friday
- U.S. records longest gov't shutdown as partisan gridlock still intensifies
- U.S. Supreme Court justices skeptical of legality of tariffs
- Nationwide flight delays mount as U.S. shutdown drags on
- U.S. to cut air traffic by 10 pct at 40 locations amid longest gov't shutdown
- U.S. records longest gov't shutdown in history as it enters Day 36
- At least 3 dead, 11 injured in cargo plane crash in Kentucky, U.S.
- Trump renominates Musk ally as NASA administrator
- U.S. shutdown nears record as Trump says he won't "be extorted" by Democrats
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.