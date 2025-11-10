Ordinary people pay the price for power struggles in the U.S.

Cartoon by Tan Xiguang

The U.S. government shutdown has been dragging on for over a month now, affecting all aspects of society and disrupting the daily lives of U.S. citizens.

Federal government employees are on unpaid leave due to the government shutdown, unable to receive their pay on time. Many are lining up for free food at relief points to ease the financial strain. Social security funds, like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), are running low.

Meanwhile, the White House is spending around $250 million on a ballroom, and the Department of Homeland Security is buying private jets for around $172 million. Ordinary people are the ones who feel the brunt of power struggles in the U.S.

