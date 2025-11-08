Tunisian students receive Chinese Ambassador Scholarships

Xinhua) 11:24, November 08, 2025

Chinese Ambassador to Tunisia Wan Li (2nd R) and some of the recipients pose for photos at the award ceremony of Chinese Ambassador Scholarships in Tunis, Tunisia, Nov. 7, 2025. Thirty-nine Tunisian high school students received Chinese Ambassador Scholarships on Friday in recognition of their participation in cultural exchanges between Tunisia and China, the Chinese embassy said. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)

TUNIS, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Thirty-nine Tunisian high school students received Chinese Ambassador Scholarships on Friday in recognition of their participation in cultural exchanges between Tunisia and China, the Chinese embassy said.

The award ceremony, co-hosted by the Chinese embassy, the Tunisian Ministry of Education, and the Confucius Institute at Carthage University, was held in Tunis and attended by Chinese diplomats and Tunisian officials.

Three Chinese language teachers were also honored with "Excellent Teacher" awards, while a school principal received a "Special Contribution" award.

Chinese Ambassador to Tunisia Wan Li said the scholarships aimed to encourage more Tunisian students to study Chinese and pursue higher education in China, helping them "better understand a real and multi-faceted China" and strengthen bilateral ties.

Ahlem Ben Soussia, coordinator of Chinese language teachers at Tunisian high schools and one of the award recipients, said the number of students studying Chinese had risen to nearly 900 this year from 683 last year, reflecting growing interest among Tunisian youth.

She said she hoped the scholarship program would continue to foster educational and cultural exchanges and "serve as a bridge for friendship, cooperation and mutual understanding."

