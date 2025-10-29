China's digital RMB transactions top 14.2 trillion yuan

Xinhua) 13:32, October 29, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's digital RMB ecosystem has been established in preliminary terms, with cumulative transactions reaching 14.2 trillion yuan (about 2 trillion U.S. dollars) by the end of September 2025, according to the People's Bank of China (PBOC).

The digital RMB pilot program, which now covers 26 localities across 17 provincial-level regions in China, has formed replicable application models in fields such as retail and public services.

A total of 3.32 billion transactions had been processed by the end of September, with 225 million personal wallets opened on the digital RMB app.

The central bank has so far established a digital yuan international operations center in Shanghai to oversee cross-border cooperation and usage, and a digital yuan operations and management center in Beijing, which is responsible for system development, operations and maintenance to promote the currency's broader application, according to Pan Gongsheng, the PBOC governor, while addressing the Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2025 on Monday.

The digital RMB's "dual-center" architecture was made public for the first time after the official launch of the Shanghai international operations center in September.

