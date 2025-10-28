China-ASEAN FTA 3.0 upgrade brings new opportunity to bilateral cooperation -- premier

Xinhua) 10:37, October 28, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Tuesday that the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area 3.0 upgrade heralds a new opportunity to expand and enhance bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

Li made the remarks at the 28th China-ASEAN Summit being held in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday morning. Before the summit, Li and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim witnessed the signing of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area 3.0 Upgrade Protocol.

