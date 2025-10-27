Home>>
2 killed, several critically wounded in U.S. North Carolina shooting
(Xinhua) 13:13, October 27, 2025
NEW YORK, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- At least two people were killed and several others were critically wounded after a shooting took place Saturday at a large party in the U.S. state of North Carolina, local police said.
A total of 13 people were shot in a rural area outside the southern town of Maxton, Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins' Office said on social media.
Over 150 people fled the location before law enforcement officers arrived, according to the office.
"There is no current threat to the community as this appears to have been an isolated incident," it said.
More details about the shooting, including the names of the victims, have not been released immediately, and no arrests have been announced yet, according to police.
