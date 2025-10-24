Annual education conference and expo aims to foster global education exchange, cooperation

A press conference for the 2025 China Annual Conference and Expo for International Education (CACIE) is held in Beijing on Oct. 23, 2025. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

A press conference for the 2025 China Annual Conference and Expo for International Education (CACIE) was held in Beijing on Oct. 23, 2025, with nearly 80 guests and media representatives in attendance.

CACIE 2025, with the theme of "Bridging Education and Beyond," will be held across Beijing, Wuhan, Chengdu, Guangzhou, and Shanghai from Oct. 29 to Nov. 9. The main event will take place in Beijing from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1.

Bringing together leaders, scholars, and education professionals from over 60 countries and regions, the event aims to foster inclusiveness, openness, and mutual benefit, and to build a shared vision for global education development.

"Education is a bridge to the future and a key force for promoting mutual learning among civilizations and connecting people's hearts," said Wang Luxin, Deputy Secretary-General of the China Education Association for International Exchange (CEAIE). He noted that the conference aims to contribute a "Chinese reference" and a "practical guide" to the shared effort of strengthening global education cooperation.

According to Wang, New Zealand will be the country of honor this year, returning to the role for the first time since 2015. A high-level education delegation from New Zealand will attend the conference & expo, marking a new chapter in bilateral educational cooperation.

"China remains the largest source of international students in New Zealand. Education has long been a cornerstone of the bilateral relationship, strengthening collaboration across multiple key areas," said Ron Xavier, Education Counsellor at the New Zealand Embassy in China.

He also highlighted that New Zealand has witnessed a steady growth in the number of Chinese students, which reflects not only the vitality of educational exchanges between the two countries but also the many inspiring stories of personal growth behind the figures.

According to François-Xavier Mortreuil, Counselor for Higher Education and Research at the French Embassy in China, more than 26,000 Chinese students are currently studying in France, positioning China as the country's third-largest source of international students.

This achievement reflects the deepening educational cooperation between the two nations, which offers young people access to high-quality education and valuable opportunities for mutual understanding and cultural exchange.

Mortreuil reaffirmed France's commitment to supporting Chinese students pursuing higher education in France, emphasizing the country's long-standing tradition of openness and inclusiveness in helping them achieve both personal and professional success.

Ole Engelhardt, Chief Representative of the Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst (DAAD) Peking, revealed that around 40,000 Chinese students are currently studying in Germany — the largest international student group in the country. "We remain dedicated to fostering academic exchange between China and Germany, with a particular focus on the younger generation," he said.

During the press conference, representatives from participating countries provided insights into their upcoming events at CACIE 2025 and encouraged further international people-to-people and educational exchanges.

Organized by CEAIE, CACIE stands as one of the largest and foremost international education events in the Asia-Pacific region, where global educators converge to share ideas and pursue cooperation. It has been held annually since 2000.

Intern Zhao Jin contributed to this article.

