China aspires to raise average life expectancy to around 80 years by 2030: NHC chief

Global Times) 14:41, October 24, 2025

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) holds a press conference on October 24, 2025 on the guiding principles from the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee. Photo: Xinhua

Based on global development trends, existing foundation, and the country’s overall strength, China aims —through five years of dedicated effort—to raise the average life expectancy of the Chinese population by one year, from 79 years in 2024 to around 80, Lei Haichao, minister in charge of China's National Health Commission (NHC) said at a press conference on Friday, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) held a press conference on Friday on the guiding principles from the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

Lei said at that the press conference that achieving this goal will be a marked step in meeting the people’s growing expectations for a healthy and fulfilling life, and it will also reflect the comprehensive outcomes of China’s high-quality economic and social development.

“Our analysis shows that this goal is entirely attainable. To realize it, we will continue to ramp up our efforts and make improvements in several key areas,” said Lei.

While introducing the roadmap on health and population development during the 15th Five-Year Plan period, Lei said that, to advance high-quality population development, efforts will focus on building a childbearing-friendly society, fostering positive attitudes toward marriage and childbirth, refining the government’s supportive and incentive policies, and strengthening the combined role of measures such as childcare subsidies and individual income tax deductions.

Other measures include ensuring that the elderly are well cared for and encouraging active aging.

Lei noted that public health and population services will prioritize the elderly, women, and children while also providing comprehensive, full-cycle services — covering prevention, health promotion, treatment, and rehabilitation — for all. Together, the efforts will help build a solid health and demographic foundation for Chinese modernization.

