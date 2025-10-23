Pocket-size bag charms sway into style in China

Xinhua) 08:49, October 23, 2025

SHANGHAI, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Amid the bustling streets of Chinese modern cities, a subtle yet noticeable shift is taking place: More and more youngsters are adorning their backpacks with an eclectic array of small hanging ornaments.

From cuddly plush toys to culturally inspired trinkets, from anime peripherals to cutting-edge smart gadgets, these diverse accessories, collectively known as "bag charms," are sparking a new wave of fashion consumption. They have become "mobile symbols" for personal expression, swaying with every step and telling silent stories about their owners' moods and interests.

On Shanghai's neon-lit Nanjing East Road, the flagship MINISO LAND has turned an entire wall into a dangling rainbow of bag charms. In the Sanrio section, a university student surnamed Lyu and her sister are carefully selecting Hello Kitty charms. "I've collected quite a few Sanrio bag charms already. This autumn edition perfectly matches my mood right now," Lyu explained, as she tries out different placements on her backpack.

Zhang Qian, the store's head, said that bag charms are a standout category within its trendy toys. Certain new releases, like the Wakuku charm, have generated single-store sales of more than 10,000 yuan (about 1,400 U.S. dollars) on their launch day.

Online platforms also mirror this surge. The Dewu App reported a 140 percent year-on-year increase in searches for "hangings" this September and a 127 percent rise in such orders. On Xiaohongshu, a popular Chinese lifestyle-sharing platform, the hashtag "everything can be hung" has amassed over 100 million views, indicating consumers' sustained and growing interest.

Even at small vendor stalls in scenic areas, tourists are particularly drawn to locally themed bag charms as souvenirs, according to a stall owner surnamed Li in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Analysis from a consulting report released by MobTech research institute highlighted that over 40.1 percent of young consumers prioritized emotional value and personal interest when making purchases in 2024.

"These small objects offer not just visual delight but also tactile comfort, serving as immediate sources of psychological solace," said Zhang Yi, CEO of iiMedia Research.

In an era of prevalent basic fashion, a unique charm can be the defining accent of an outfit, a key tool for individuality, said a fashion vlogger.

"Bag charms are visual carriers for emotional expression and community belonging for the youth. MINISO has seen over 12 million bag charms sold so far this year, accounting for over 35 percent of the total plush category," said Liu Xiaobin, vice president and Chief Marketing Officer of MINISO.

In response to consumer preferences for texture and craftsmanship, particularly the popularity of vinyl-plush charms for their vibrant colors and soft feel, companies are also upgrading designs and production techniques, Liu added.

Thanks to smart manufacturing and digital workshops, even micro-runs of 50 or 100 pieces are now viable. "Flexible production lets us rush small-batch, personalized charms to market quickly," said Zhang Hua, domestic sales chief at Dongguan Yuhong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. "Retailers carry less inventory, while shoppers face an ever-widening aisle of choices."

Psychologists see a deeper function. Professor Wang Yan from the School of Psychology and Cognitive Science at East China Normal University calls bag charms "portable self-affirmation tokens." They let wearers broadcast identity, signal belonging to micro-communities, and offer micro-doses of comfort during anxious moments.

The fact that the bag charms serve no practical purpose is precisely the point -- consumers are buying a feeling, not a function, according to industry insiders.

Liu also attributes the trend's sustainability to the powerful support of China's highly efficient manufacturing and supply chains. "Our supply chains can help deliver products from supplier to store shelf in just three to seven days, constantly fueling the cycle of trendiness," he said.

