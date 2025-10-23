China revitalizes 88 key rivers, lakes in ecological restoration drive

Xinhua) 08:44, October 23, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- China had successfully revitalized 88 key rivers and lakes across the country by the end of September this year, restoring ecological flows to waterways that had remained dry for decades, the Ministry of Water Resources announced on Wednesday.

The achievements were made under a nationwide "mother river rejuvenation" action plan for 2022-2025. Tailored restoration plans were created for each river and lake based on their specific conditions.

Notable successes include the Yellow River maintaining uninterrupted flow for 26 consecutive years and the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal, interrupted for a century, seeing water restored along its entire length for four straight years.

In the Haihe River Basin, once plagued by severe water scarcity and pollution, systematic rehabilitation has reversed ecological degradation. The Yongding River, which had reported dry sections for 26 years, has seen water flow through its entire length for five years, while Baiyangdian Lake -- a vital wetland in north China -- has maintained stable ecological water levels for seven years.

In the future, China plans to expand the program to more basins and establish long-term mechanisms for revitalizing rivers and lakes, while continuing with the tailored approach to restoration to improve the ecosystems of Chinese rivers and lakes, according to the ministry.

