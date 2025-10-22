Mainland willing to strengthen high-level exchanges with Taiwan's KMT: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:47, October 22, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- The mainland is willing to bolster high-level exchanges with the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party in Taiwan, based on the existing common political foundation of upholding the 1992 Consensus and opposing "Taiwan independence," a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a media query regarding the potential future visit by Cheng Li-wun, the newly elected chairperson of the KMT, to the mainland.

Zhu said the mainland is ready to consolidate and enhance mutual political trust with the KMT, maintain positive interactions, and respond to the aspirations of compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

In addition, the mainland is ready to work with political parties, groups and people from all walks of life in Taiwan to promote cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation, advance the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, secure the well-being of compatriots, and strive for national rejuvenation.

Facts have repeatedly proven that the 1992 Consensus serves as an anchor of peace across the Taiwan Strait. Adhering to the 1992 Consensus can bring peace to both sides of the Strait and benefit Taiwan compatriots, Zhu said.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities in Taiwan have stubbornly clung to their separatist stance of "Taiwan independence," denied the 1992 Consensus, and undermined the development of cross-Strait relations, Zhu noted.

The DPP has positioned itself in opposition to mainstream public opinion in Taiwan, inevitably incurring condemnation by the people, she added.

