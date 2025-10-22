Mainland spokesperson calls for cross-Strait joint efforts to resist external challenges

Xinhua) 16:46, October 22, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday called for enhanced cross-Strait cooperation in AI and other cutting-edge fields, criticizing Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities for "sacrificing" the island's competitive industries for their own political gains.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a media inquiry regarding the difficulties faced by TSMC's factory in the United States. There were also public opinions in Taiwan suggesting that both sides of the Taiwan Strait should collaborate in high-tech industries, expand investment, and reduce reliance on the United States.

Zhu said that the mainland's high-tech sector is rapidly advancing, with new industries and business models continually emerging, providing a solid foundation and broad space for relevant cooperation.

She also noted that Taiwan's semiconductor industry, a competitive sector on the island, could have tapped into strengthened cross-Strait cooperation to realize better development.

However, the DPP authorities have treated it as a bargaining chip to seek their own political benefits, selling out the industry to rely on the United States, Zhu said, adding that the move is unpopular among the people.

She said Taiwan should work together with the mainland, deepen cross-Strait integrated development, and jointly resist external risks and challenges.

