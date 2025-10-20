China's service output up 5.4 pct in first three quarters

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's value-added service output went up 5.4 percent year on year in the first three quarters of 2025, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday.

In this period, the service sector accounted for 58.4 percent of China's gross domestic product, up 0.8 percentage points year on year, and contributed 60.7 percent to the country's economic growth.

The index gauging the country's service industry output rose 5.6 percent year on year in September, maintaining rapid growth, said Peng Yongtao, an official with the NBS.

