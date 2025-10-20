Global forum explores greatest common denominator for people-centered, shared development

Xinhua) 10:18, October 20, 2025

This photo taken on Oct. 17, 2025 shows the opening ceremony of the 2025 Tongzhou Global Development Forum in Beijing, capital of China. (Renmin University of China/Handout via Xinhua)

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Experts at a global development forum said that all countries should seek to bridge differences and pursue the greatest common denominator of development.

Themed "Coexistence in Harmony: The Foundation and Order of Global Development," the Tongzhou Global Development Forum 2025 has brought together more than 500 attendees from over 40 countries around the world.

The event that wrapped up Saturday was hosted by the Renmin University of China (RUC) and co-organized by the government of Beijing's Tongzhou District.

Fifteen parallel sessions were held during the forum, spotlighting common challenges and hotspot issues such as artificial intelligence, global capital markets, digital finance, energy security and food security.

Jin Xin, assistant minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, told the forum that tackling development challenges is the foremost task for the international community as it faces historic global shifts.

"On the path to development and prosperity, no country should be left behind," Jin said.

Conflicts in the world are threatening the prosperity, so collaboration in many areas is vital, said Joerg Kukies, former German finance minister, adding that the progress that has been achieved so far is not sufficient.

A report was also released at the event, further elaborating on the Comprehensive Development Goals (CDGs) -- a comprehensive development strategy for people and society through 2050 proposed by RUC in 2024.

The CDGs are "for the people, by the people, and their achievements are shared among the people," according to the report.

"Even at the highest levels of policymaking, governments must ensure that the needs of their communities and citizens are always prioritized," Phumla Williams, a researcher at South Africa's National School of Government, said during a roundtable discussion on the report.

Liu Qing, executive dean of RUC's National Academy of Development and Strategy, explained that the CDGs have drawn wisdom from China's new development philosophy, four global initiatives on development, security, civilization and governance, as well as its successful development experience in various fields, including poverty alleviation, industrialization and green transition.

"The CDGs present a long-term vision for global development up to 2050," Liu said, stressing the need for forward-looking development plans.

Forum attendees also voiced their anticipations for the upcoming fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, during which the country's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) will be discussed.

"China's Five-Year Plan is an extremely useful tool to ensure policy consistency and bring greater certainty to a turbulent world," said Ekaterina Antonova, deputy director of the China Studies Center at St. Petersburg State University of Economics of Russia.

