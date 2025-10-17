China takes active moves to uphold global food security: spokesperson

October 17, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- China has taken active moves to uphold global food security, and will continue to make unremitting efforts to accelerate the implementation of the United Nations' 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Thursday.

Lin made the remarks in response to the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2025 report released by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), which found that despite the decrease in world hunger in recent years, around 673 million people faced hunger in 2024.

China, as world's largest grain producer, feeds over 1.4 billion people with less than 9 percent of the world's arable land, Lin said, adding that in recent years, China's comprehensive grain production capacity has continued to rise, making outstanding contributions to maintaining global food security.

Lin said that China has always been committed to improving the global food security situation through international cooperation, contributing to the world's poverty reduction process.

"China, once a recipient of FAO technology, has turned into a core contributor to the organization through its own efforts," Lin noted, saying that China has provided more funding and experts and undertaken more projects than any other developing country under the framework of the FAO's South-South Cooperation Program.

He said China has carried out agricultural cooperation with over 140 countries and regions, provided more than 1,000 agricultural technologies to developing countries, and trained over 14,000 technicians on hybrid rice technology.

China is taking concrete actions to help ease the food shortage problem in the Global South, and put the world on course to the vision of zero hunger and zero poverty, the spokesperson said.

